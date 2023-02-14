MCD Mayor Polls: Instead of Political Showdowns, Can Civic Duties Regain Focus?

The results of 250 contested seats were announced on 8 December. AAP won a simple majority with 134 seats and the BJP followed with 104 seats. With that, it was assumed that the new Mayor would be elected by mid-December to be followed by elections to the Standing Committee and the Zonal committees.

The Standing Committee is an all-important body which has the functional power to decide priorities, accord financial approvals, and prescribe processes to execute its decisions. The absence of a Standing committee means that a participatory form of planning, budgeting, and the approval of new projects remains indeterminate and lacks political voice.

The election of the Standing Committee members has been delayed because it needs to be overseen by the Mayor whose own election has been the flashpoint over the last more than six weeks.

The Mayoral election has been repeatedly thwarted due to the slugfest which took place repeatedly between the BJP and AAP councillors on the 6th, 24 January, and 6 February 2023. The AAP’s nominee for Mayor Shelly Oberoi then agitated before the Supreme Court which was to be heard on 13 January.

Due to paucity of time, the hearing has been postponed to Friday ie 17 February. But the Chief Justice is reported to have observed that prima facie nominated members (aldermen appointed by the LG) cannot vote in the Mayoral election.

My bare reading of Chapter II Section 3 of the DMC Act 1957, still shows the following provision which has not been amended— “Provided that the persons nominated under this sub-clause shall not have the right to vote in the meetings of the Corporation.”

The Apex Court’s final ruling will decide this on 17th February.