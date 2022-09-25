Maududi's Greatest Critic: Safdar Mir on Maududism and Capitalism

The question arises that if a person who is acquainted with the Koran and Hadith, and is a claimant of the equality of Islam, how can he present an un-Islamic system like capitalism as an Islamic system before us? The gentlemen who are the defenders of Maududism, who keep protesting the foreign, non-national, and un-Islamic way of life all the time, how do they bear that an attempt be made to impose a foreign, non-national, and un-Islamic economic system like capitalism over the people very much in the name of Islam?

The answer to this question is also present very much within this question. After all for us, in our political history of the last 200 years, this is not such a new thing that religion be used for conservative ends. The manner in which Maududi has defined the feudal system in his book and how he has told the association of the Church with the feudal system of Europe; after a little alteration in it, we can duly reach the conclusion that like the Church in Europe, Maududism too is using Islam to support a dying economic system. Maududism is actually a school of thought whose very goal is to support feudalism, capitalism and the neocolonial system in Pakistan.