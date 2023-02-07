Matia 'Transit Camp' Is No Answer, Assam Needs a Non-Punitive Immigration Policy

The lack of due process norms in the functioning of Foreigners Tribunals, and the resultant challenges faced by litigants have been well documented.

Amnesty International in their report, note the lack of procedural safeguards and fair trial standards in Tribunals. These proceedings, largely devoid of due process norms, further accelerate the process of disenfranchisement, and inevitable statelessness, against the litigants. Once declared a foreigner, an individual is always at the risk of detention.

Detention pending deportation is an administrative exercise. However, it regularly includes the enforcement of punitive provisions as a part of immigration laws (including the Foreigners Act 1946, Foreigners Order 1948, Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Passports Act 1967, Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920) thus attributing criminality to the individual detected to be a foreigner.

The push towards criminalising immigration took another step when the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003, introduced the category of “illegal migrants”, denoting criminality to persons who enter India without a valid passport or travel documents, or stayed beyond the permitted time frame after entering with the required documentation.

This provision has become the basis for discriminatorily targeting groups of non-citizens by terming them as “illegal”, while according multiple protections to the others.

One of the most glaring examples of convergence of such criminal and immigration regimes is the Assam Police Border Organization (APBO), an independent organisational branch of the Assam Police mandated with detecting and deporting foreigners from Assam and with prevention of infiltration. They have also been given discretionary powers to obtain fingerprints and photographs of suspected foreigners before or at the time of referring the case to the Foreigners Tribunals.

They are thus empowered to pursue persons, obtain biometrics and photographs, and register cases against ‘suspected foreigners’ without any laid down procedure regulating the process.

The Indian State thus has wide and discretionary powers in determining the conduct of “foreigners."

Dr Sujata Ramchandran argues that the key factors of this criminal-immigration (crimmigration) regime in India include “extraordinary discretionary powers to target selected non-citizen groups for control and exempt others; weak procedural safeguards that fail to protect against prolonged detention; few restrictions on deportation powers; and failure to exempt genuine refugees and asylum seekers from punitive measures.”

These can be observed recurringly in the enforcement of the detention machinery in Assam.