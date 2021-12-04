Mathura & UP Poll: A Nervous BJP Is Playing on the ‘Mandir’ Card Again

The demand to nullify this agreement and hand over the entire temple-Idgah complex in Mathura to the Hindu parties however, has, to date, not been formally part of the BJP’s agenda. Even the RSS in recent decades has not lent support to it formally, although it was once part of a resolution in the late 1950s.

Although the demand for a Krishna Janmasthan temple was raised immediately after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ayodhya case of 9 November 2019 by a BJP Rajya Sabha member, Harnath Singh, this was not an official position of the party.

The call was reiterated in February 2020 by local Sangh parivar-linked individuals, but the plans were shelved because the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

In July 2020, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan Trust was established. Immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya in August 2020, former Bajrang Dal chief, Vinay Katiya, demanded that plans should be made for constructing a Krishna temple in Mathura.

A Shri Kashi Gyanvapi Mukti Yagna Samiti was also established in early 2020, with BJP MP Subramanian Swamy as its president. Immediately after assuming office, he declared: “Liberation and restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirling Mandir is a fundamental part of Hindu Renaissance. I hope the Muslim community will cooperate with us Hindus on this and help us restore the temple.”

It goes without stating that ‘cooperation from Muslims’ is tantamount to the community agreeing to hand over the Shahi Idgah.