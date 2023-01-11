Marriage Laws in Pakistan: Why Are More Women in Karachi Seeking Divorce?

Twenty-eight years old Aqeela Naz lives with her parents in a two-room congested flat in a small compound in the Korangi area of Pakistan's port city of Karachi.

With a disappointed face, Naz recalls her wedding days when she was pleased and excited to start her new chapter of life in 2021.

"My parents were also happy when I got married to Abul Wahab, and he promised my parents that he would take care of me, fulfill my basic needs and never disappoint me," she said.