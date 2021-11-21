Marathi Film ‘Jayanti’ Is a Much-Needed Story in a World of Upper-Class Heroes

Mainstreaming of Dalit Cinema Has Only Begun

Even on the few occasions where Dalit characters are depicted on screen, they are portrayed through degraded stereotypical roles, mainly as poor or wretched people with no agency and power to change their precarious conditions.

The early Hindi cinema, in particular, presented Dalit characters as humble and docile (Bimal Roy’s Sujata), physically challenged and drunkard (Shyam Benegal’s Nishant) or with belittling adjectives (Kachra in Lagaan). The possibility of presenting a Dalit-Bahujan character as an alpha male and popular hero who is socially conscious, amicable, and dignified is rare.

Interestingly, stories around the centrality of lower castes and Dalit identity are slowly gaining significance in contemporary Hindi and Tamil cinema. They have brought substantive nuances to their representation.

Recent films like Guddu Rangeela, Masan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Newton, Sonchiriya, Mukkabaaz, Article 15, Pareeksha, and Madam Chief Minister showcased a range of Dalit characters, who were also mainstream heroes in many of the movies. Though it is still too early to say that the ‘Dalit cinema’ genre is finding traction in Hindi cinema, the seeds for it are perhaps being sowed.