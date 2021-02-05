What India’s MEA Statement Against Rihanna & Co Doesn’t Consider

(In light of ongoing conversations and debates over the issue of ‘outsiders’ such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg criticising the goings-on in India at present, and the subsequent statement from the MEA, The Quint has invited experts across the board to weigh in on the matter. Other analyses can be accessed here and here.)
The Ministry of External Affairs is considered to be a wise establishment run by level-headed minds. However, its recent statement — a reaction to the likes of international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg’s tweets in solidarity with India’s protesting farmers — has raised questions and earned it flak from some quarters.
The statement needs to reproduced in full to appreciate why it has provoked the current piece:
Not only is the MEA statement not wholly accurate, it may even be called a travesty of the truth. The record of the Rajya Sabha and the video record of events as they unfolded, demonstrates that the farm bills were passed in a completely unconstitutional manner, giving parliamentary procedure, decorum a complete pass.
Microphones of MPs were muted and a call for division — a right of MPs — was not even entertained. It was brushed aside in an extremely imperious manner. The statement is being more than economical with the truth and insults the lakhs of farmers who have been protesting these draconian farm laws, braving the cold and COVID-19 for over two and a half months now, by stating that ‘only a very small section’ of the farmers are agitating.
The statement is a ‘bit rich’ when it counsels celebrities to acquaint themselves with the facts of the matter at hand before tweeting. It conveniently overlooks the fact that our head of state had once said ‘ab ki baar Trump sarkaar’ — which could be seen as an ‘interference’ in the internal democratic processes of a friendly nation. Even repeated mobilisations of the Indian diaspora across the world, many of them citizens and nationals of the countries that they have adopted — both willingly and voluntarily — for political purposes may have been tolerated by those nations but certainly not appreciated.
Given the fact that the statement was overtly partisan and political, and certainly undiplomatic by any stretch of imagination, it obviously would not have acknowledged that over a hundred farmers have lost their lives in the current agitation.
With 86.2 percent of the farmers owning less than five acres of land with a majority of them owning less than two acres according to the agricultural Census of 2015-16, the struggle for them is existential. Anyone cultivating a three acre patch does not earn more than Rs -15000 per month and that too with Minimum Price Support (MSP Support). Those without it are much worse off.
These Farm Bills in the name of contract farming and various other invidious instrumentalities seeks to undo the seminal land reforms initiated at the commencement of the republic. The farmers view them as a noxious design to grab their land.
Not only did these reforms give land and dignity to the tiller but have been instrumental in both preserving and deepening our democracy. Countries that did not go through the agrarian reforms paradigm in our neighbourhood remain deeply feudal and therefore backward societies prone to prolonged spells of military or one party rule.
Agriculture is the only shining spot in our otherwise mishandled economy which is in the 37th month of sequential decline.
In fact, it is the MEA that should ascertain facts before rushing in where angels fear to tread.
(Manish Tewari is a lawyer, Congress MP, Former Union Information & Broadcasting Minister, GoI). He tweets @ManishTewari. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
Published: 05 Feb 2021,03:30 PM IST