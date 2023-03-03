Manish Sisodia Bail Plea: The Question of Consistency in Supreme Court's Orders

Dr Singhvi’s plea that the case involved ‘exceptional circumstances’ and therefore warranted intervention of the highest court was not entertained.

But two pertinent questions arise for consideration:

1. Why did the Supreme Court not dismiss the petition in the morning itself, when the matter was mentioned, and when the CJI had made his reservation known to the petitioner?

2. How does one determine which ‘exceptional circumstances’ are legitimate in the eyes of the apex court?

While efficiency in judicial work should not be conflated with justice itself, time is of utmost essence in cases involving detention and arrest. Thus, if the SC has made up its mind about an impugned issue, it should pass swift directions rather than going into protracted meaningless hearings, something which happened on Tuesday.

Not only will this save the precious time of the court, but also set standards for rights adjudication in the country. But without diminishing the significance of this first issue, let us examine the second question for the purposes of this piece.