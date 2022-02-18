Manipur Polls: Can the BJP Form a Majority Govt of Its Own?

Meitei Manipuris had for long demanded the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP), which was granted by the Narendra Modi government in 2019, an issue highlighted by the BJP. The community is also demanding an ST status. As of now, the BJP is undecided on this complicated issue, while the NPP has lent support to the demand.

In the plains, there are Muslims too, known as Meitei Pangals. In the 2017 Assembly election, the seats influenced by Meitei Manipuris, like Lilong, Wabgai, Wangkhem, Andro, were won by the grand old party. The two other Muslim-influenced seats — Kshetrigaon and Keirao — were won by the BJP, though with a small margin of fewer than 1,000 votes.