Mamata’s Goa Leap Is Based on Cong Rout – And It Can Pay Off

TMC sources say that in each of these states – except Punjab, they are all ruled by the BJP – Mamata intends to tap into, consolidate and revive the constituency of demoralised Congress voters. The Congress is wiped out in Tripura, embroiled in a shambolic, internecine mess in Punjab, sunk into hopelessness in Goa, and despite the luminous Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s high-profile efforts, is yet to get its act together in Uttar Pradesh.

“Basically, she wants to rescue Congress voters from their apathy by providing them with an alternative — the TMC — which has the guts and the energy to take on the BJP and give it a hard fight,” says a source in the party. “She may have quit the INC in 1997, but she cut her teeth in the party. She knows its leaders, she knows its ethos, and she knows that there is a huge number of people out there who have given up on the Congress as lacklustre and rudderless, but would like to vote for a secular party.”