Mamata Banerjee Vs Arvind Kejriwal: And The Winner Is …

India’s regional parties are “cursed” by a peculiar voodoo. In the first part of this argument, I have written how the electoral footprint of a regional party stops dead at the border of the state in which its patriarch (or matriarch) is domiciled. But then I have postulated that two stormy petrels and current Chief Ministers — viz, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal — are exerting every sinew to break this voodoo and emerge as the “first among equals” in an Opposition cohort that hopes to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.

Who, Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, could break this accursed voodoo, if at all?

Mamata Banerjee scores on seniority and political heft. She is a contemporary political colossus in a large state of nearly 100 million people. She is a battle-scarred veteran with relationships across the spectrum, especially among India’s “swivel politicians”, i.e., those regional titans who can run with the hare (the Bharatiya Janata Party) and also hunt with the hound (Opposition). Who, you ask? Well, imagine a podium of Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), K. Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Gowdas (Karnataka), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Chautalas (Haryana), and now even the Badals (Punjab). These are “swivel politicians” who could happily support Mamata in case she is able to cobble enough numbers in the Lok Sabha.