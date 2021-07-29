Mamata in Delhi: Can She Take On Modi With an Anti-BJP Coalition?

As a politician who probably understands the nuances of optics better than anyone else, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have been happy with the portrayal. Yet, there it was, the picture spreading quickly through social media — West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee standing ramrod straight, palms together in a formal namaskar (greeting), and the Prime Minister bowing before her, his hands folded in a gesture almost of supplication.

Mamata has gone to meet Modi on her first visit to the capital after defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a thumping majority in the West Bengal Assembly election in May. Hence, as symbolisms go, the picture was eloquent, to say the least. And, of course, social media went wild and let loose an avalanche of witty remarks to describe it.