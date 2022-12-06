India-Malaysia Ties: Can Anwar Ibrahim's Foreign Policy Address Security Issues?

Malaysia is a federation of 13 states and three federal territories with a multi-racial population of nearly 70 percent mainly Muslim Malays, 22.8 percent ethnic Chinese and 6.6 percent ethnic Indians. From the outset, its politics have been polarised over race, religion and reform which have shaped it in the first place. Its Malay majority has enjoyed a constitutionally protected special status while its minorities treated as second-class citizens.

Anwar’s turbulent history in Malaysian politics is well known. Beginning his political career as a student leader, he became the Finance Minister and then the Deputy Prime Minister of the country in the 1990s and was clearly the heir apparent of the Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Both were then in the United National Malay Organisation (UNMO) and Anwar gained great prestige by steering Malaysia in the turbulent years of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis. But they fell out and Anwar was jailed for corruption and sodomy and went through a period of ups and downs that ended when he was formally given a royal pardon in 2018.

In the 19 November general elections, Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won 82 seats out of 222, a little less than 112 needed for a majority. In this election, Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition won 73 and Ismail Sabri Yaakob of the Barisan Nasional (UMNO) got 30, other parties got smaller numbers. Mahathir Mohamad, the former Prime Minister whose actions prevented Anwar from becoming prime minister twice, failed to win his own seat.