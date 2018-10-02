Thank Mahatma Gandhi If You’re Using ‘Protest’ As a Political Tool

(This article was first published on 2 October, 2018, and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.)

It’s not like before Aryabhatta invented the zero, people didn’t count. They did and the West even had a number system in place, ie, the Roman numerical system. Zero didn’t give the world numbers, it gave the world so much more – the power to take the numbers to infinity and discover infinite infinities between numbers with the decimal system.