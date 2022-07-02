Maharashtra & ‘Unnatural’ Alliances: Power Can Trump Ideology, But Not For Long

“Ideology does not matter in Indian politics” has become an utterly resigned, despondent, and rote refrain of media pundits, academic experts, and civil society activists.

“Indian politicians are so opportunistic that power and lucre can kill any ideological commitment. All that matters are the loaves and fish of office, ideology be damned” – these lines are parroted with such intense conviction, that they have become unimpeachable wisdom.

In fact, the current fiasco in Maharashtra politics is trotted out as the perfect vindication of this ‘axiom’. When Uddhav Thackeray hitched up with implacable political foes like Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi, that was held up as a classic example of ‘unscrupulous alliances’. And now, when Thackeray has been felled by his ‘avaricious’ henchman, that, too, is a confirmation of the same political theorem. But doesn’t that sound a bit odd? Heads I win, tails you lose?