Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut’s Arrest May Make Things Tougher for Sena & Uddhav

The arrest of Maharashtra Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is the kind of “masterstroke” one has come to identify the Modi-Shah regime with. It should actually be called a “master strike”, for, at one go, multiple targets were struck in the war that the Centre has unleashed on state governments run by Opposition parties.

It’s tough to pinpoint which of the targets demolished by Raut’s arrest were more crucial for the survival of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

An embattled but still unyielding Uddhav Thackeray was surely one of them. By removing Sanjay Raut from his side, the Centre has crippled the former Chief Minister. It's difficult to imagine Uddhav Thackeray as Sena chief or Chief Minister without Sanjay Raut – it is a bit like imagining Narendra Modi without Amit Shah.