In 'Mumbai vs Maharashtra' in Shiv Sena, Can Uddhav Retain Legacy & Control?

Uddhav Thackeray has dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to face mid-term elections. After having lost the government and the legislative party control, Uddhav sees real threat of loss of party control and symbol as the fight between the two camps moves to courts and the streets.

With ex-corporators from Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai joining Shinde in hordes, Uddhav’s rhetorical demand shows nervousness. Thackerays' influence currently seems to be restricted to Mumbai.

There can be mid-term polls only if no party/block is in a position to form a stable government. That is not the case here, Shinde won the trust vote handsomely in the Maharashtra Assembly with 164-99 votes in favour. Uddhav is raising the question of morality and accusing Shinde camp of stabbing him in the back.

By this logic he should have called for mid-term polls when after a mandate for BJP-Sena in 2019, he joined hands with NCP and Congress who had the mandate to sit in the opposition.