Maharashtra: Beyond Fadnavis-Shinde and a Govt, BJP's Plan Is to Crush Sena

In hindsight, the twists in the Maharashtra political drama are not entirely surprising. Since 2014, the Modi-Shah-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been locked in a tussle with the Thackerays’ family-run Shiv Sena for supremacy in a state that sends the second-highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha (48) and is home to the country’s biggest financial hub, Mumbai.

The battle is now in its climactic round, with the Modi-Shah duo weaponising Sena rebel Eknath Shinde in a bid to realise their ambition of total domination through the annihilation of a pesky former ally.

The events that have unfolded over the past few days have the duo’s imprint all over. Firstly, the use of Gujarat as the chosen shelter for the rebel MLAs. Shinde drove from Mumbai to Surat with his flock at night after the MLC elections and holed up in a five-star hotel there.