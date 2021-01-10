Madhavsinh Solanki, The CM Whose MLA Tally Even Modi Couldn’t Beat

Madhavsinh Solanki, the four-time chief minister of Gujarat, who died on Saturday, 9 January at the age of 93, had gone back to practicing law during the Janata regime in the 70s when Indira Gandhi sent word to him that he had been appointed president of the Congress party’s Gujarat unit and directed that he embark on a tour of the state as quickly as possible.

When Solanki expressed his inability to do so because he did not have any transport, the Congress headquarters in Delhi was asked to arrange a car for his travels.

This Fiat car proved instrumental in sowing the seeds of veteran Gujarat leader's famous and well-known social coalition of marginalised classes, which helped the party win two successive assembly polls in the 80s.