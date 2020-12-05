Hadiya to ‘Love Jihad Laws’: Why Do We Keep Infantilising Women?

Hadiya was 24 years old, an adult woman. She was born as Akhila, and was studying medicine in Coimbatore. She converted to Islam of her own free will and then married Shafin. This should be an unremarkable story in the world’s largest democracy whose Constitution enshrines freedom to follow the religion of one’s choice.

The story, however, did not end there. Hadiya’s parents filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court of Kerala under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, meant to be exercised in cases of illegal detention, to have her produced in court.

They complained to the police that this was a case of fraudulent marriage against the wishes of her parents and therefore should be disallowed.