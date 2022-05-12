Long Days, Sun & the Beloved: How Urdu Poets Celebrated the Romance of Summer

And the wrath of the mid-day sun is likened to the terror of doomsday here by Nasir Kazmi:

Suraj sar pe aa pahuncha

Garmi hai ya roz-e-jaza

(The sun has come directly overhead

The heat makes it seem like doomsday)



The same Nasir Kazmi, in another sher, evokes the wonder of a summer night when a cool breeze blows and the harshness of the sun is momentarily forgotten:

Saara din tapte suraj ki garmi mein jalte rahe

Thandi thandi hawa phir chali so raho so raho

(We burned in the scorching sun all day long

When the cooling breeze blew we slept, we slept)