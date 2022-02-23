Like China, Has India's External Affairs Ministry Become a Damage Control Tool?

Ironies abound in the India of today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a recent poll rally that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has changed the world's perspective towards India; they now look at India as a powerful country.

The world’s perspective has indeed changed, but the Narendra Modi-led BJP government appears unable to deal with that changed perspective. There is one standard response: hit back at anyone remotely critical, whether a Prime Minister or a pop star or a human rights organisation, or even a Parliament of another sovereign country, as “ill-informed” and their commentary “misplaced” or “malicious,” or “unnecessary interference,” in the manner of the neighbourhood grouch.