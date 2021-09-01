LIC’s IPO: Get Cash, Get Adventurous, Get a Huge Foreign Policy Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is banking on LIC’s IPO to fix his budget this year. His government could be raising up to ₹80,000 crore in a public offering that could value the behemoth at between ₹10-15 lakh crore ($150-200 billion). The guy he needs to thank for this bailout is, ahem, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who set up the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India in 1956 by nationalising and merging 154 domestic insurers, 16 foreign outfits, and 75 provident companies. But I guess you will not find Nehru’s mugshot on the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus)?

The Modi government has pulled out all the stops to float LIC. The securities regulator has changed its rules to allow a mere 5% of the shares to be sold to investors. Ten marquee investment banks, from Wall Street icons like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to scrappy/aggressive local dealers like JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra, have been appointed. The law has been amended to put LIC’s policyholders at par with employees, thereby enabling them to get 10% of the float at a 10% discount.