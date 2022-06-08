LIC & India’s Disinvestment Saga: Why BJP Govt Must Steer Clear of Adventures

Whatever opportunity is left in ceding management control can be blocked by trade unions going to courts, as has been witnessed in some cases. Or, as in the case of Pawan Hans privatisation, financial improprieties by buyers have been suspected, leading to a stalemate of sorts. Or, at least, a prolonged delay.

The Narendra Modi government may pride itself on the privatisation of Air India to its one-time founders, the Tatas, but that is more about symbolism than pride.

All in all, you could say in ‘babu-speak’ that there is a 'case-by-case' situation. But it is equally true that this is not the world market of the 1990s when we had the fairy-tale situation of global players wanting an easy juicy piece of the privatisation pie. At that time, India was busy preparing the national mood for sell-offs. The mood is here now, but not the market, not to speak of case-by-case hurdles.