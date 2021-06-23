Pride Month: India Needs LGBTQ+ Friendly Employment Legislations

The LGBTQ+ community for a very long period of time was deprived of their basic human rights.

Any sexual orientation apart from heterosexuality was seen as a disease or abnormality. The Indian Penal Code, 1860 under Section 377, up until 2018, was one such regressive piece of legislation.

India’s erstwhile colonial rulers, who conferred upon us Section 377 in the first place, had decriminalised homosexuality in 1957 in the ‘Report of Committee on Homosexual Offences and Prostitution”.

The Indian Courts on several occasions have decided on the legality and validity of Section 377 with an idealistic approach. However, there have been cases where the Courts have gradually acknowledged the rights of homosexuals as well.