Delhi’s Leprosy-Affected Have Nowhere to Go. Who’ll Take Onus?

On 8 March 2021, around 50 members of the Adarsh Samiti staged a sit-in outside the office of the Social Justice Minister of Delhi, Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam. Their demands are simple: a permanent house in a colony meant to be their own, but which has now left them on the streets begging for alms.

“We have been running from one office to the other over the last 3 years. No one listens to us, be it AAP, Congress or BJP. Everyone comes to ask for votes, but after they win, they never come back,” says Amarjeet Kushwaha, the chief of the Adarsh Samiti. “There is no work, no earnings, especially during the pandemic. It is getting very difficult to survive.”