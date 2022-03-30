Legality of Metaverse in India & Way Forward for Web3’s Sustainable Evolution

The invention of the World Wide Web is perceived to be the most significant development in the evolution of the internet. It’s inception marked the initiation of Web 1.0 which majorly entailed a read only version of the web.

Fast forwarding to the early 2000s, the face of the internet changed drastically with the onset of social media and digital assembling of large groups with common interests.

This phase of internet evolution, referred to as web 2.0, is now under another major overhaul with the inception of web 3.0 which consists of the next generation of virtual reality called ‘Metaverse’.

Currently, everything we do on the internet is 2-dimensional, that is, the browse and scroll features.