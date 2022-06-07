Dear Ad Agencies, You Can't Pass Anything & Everything Off as Creativity

Yet, it already is too little, too late. It is unlikely that except in pockets where any kind of gender sensitivity – or awareness about #MeToo – hasn't penetrated, there may be vestiges of this kind of behaviour, being trigger-worthy, and unbothered about such niceties.

Should an ad appeal to the lowest common denominator of customers? Should an ad be making it aspirational, that this is the kind of heinous behaviour that can be tolerated, whether it is in a home, which was the setting of the first ugly one, or in a supermarket, which was the setting for the second one?

Clearly, the space in which insult and injury to women can happen is being expanded as a result of this kind of poor creative thinking.