Law Minister's Letter to CJI Suggests Desire to Check Independence of Judiciary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once said that "judiciary must be encouraged to find ways and means to regulate its own affairs - consistent with the spirit of the Constitution."

Within a very short span of time, things appear to have changed drastically, and in sharp contrast to Indian constitutional values.

If we look at the previous pages of our recent history, earlier too an effort was made to review the constitution when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was heading the Government. But at that time the public atmosphere was not flowing in favour of reviewing the Constitution. In the last two decades, more specifically in last eight years untiring efforts have been made to convince people at large about alleged failures of our established constitutional values.