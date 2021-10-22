Law Caught Up With Ram Rahim & Asaram, but India’s ‘Godmen’ Rot Runs Deeper

The Indians’ fascination with godmen is legendary. No matter how venal they are, the faith in their so-called divinity and magical powers is pretty much unshakeable. Even so, in some instances at least, fake gurus and charlatans who run dens of corruption in their ashrams and commit rape and murder in the name of God are getting their just desserts.

A recent case in point is Baba Ram Rahim Singh, the founder of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, and once the darling of multiple politicians of north India. This week, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Singh and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of a manager of the sect, who was shot dead in 2002 because he had circulated an anonymous letter accusing the Dera chief of sexually exploiting his female followers.

Ram Rahim Singh has, of course, been in jail since 2017, and is already serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women disciples.