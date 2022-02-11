Lata Mangeshkar: A Biographer Remembers the Maestro Behind the ‘Film Singer’

The turn of events in my life as a writer that led to my introduction to Lata Mangeshkhar has been nothing short of magical. She was a family friend. It struck me very late that I could write about her, let alone the idea of cataloguing her musical journey in the form of a book. After I finished my book on Ustad Bismillah Khan, I felt that the one personality from the music world that every Indian would be curious to know about was Lataji.

I still remember that when Lataji turned 60, HMV had released a four-cassette album, “My Favorite”, in 1989. I was in eighth grade and madly in love with her work.