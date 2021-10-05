Lakhimpur Deaths: How TV News & Blinded Voters Fuel BJP’s High-Handedness

Governments do not like to lose — we, the people, have trained them to be the ‘mai-baaps,’ ‘the overlords’ who know the best about our interest. Democracy does not support this hierarchy, but the Indian voter does. The result is what we see in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur and across the country, where the state machinery is fighting citizens of its own country.

Governments believe they have the support of the voters when they use force and state violence to suppress protests. Voters are blind-sided by media that ensure that only government propaganda reaches the audience and gets validated by the news.