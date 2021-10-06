Lakhimpur Can’t Save Congress. Younger Gandhis Must Step Up Nationally

Till Priyanka Gandhi gave it a breather two days back, the Congress was in the news for the wrong reasons. Quite likely, it will be a short breather. Embarrassing dramas are unfolding in the three states the party currently holds on its own. In the few states where it remains a key contender for power (Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh), state units are either busy bickering or struggling with inertia and defections.

Beyond these diminishing zones of relative comfort, there is little hope. The party appears reconciled to its reduced status in at least three large states — Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Kanhaiya Kumar and Nana Patole, who possibly have ambitions of resuscitating the party in their home states — Bihar and Maharashtra, respectively — have an unenviable task ahead.