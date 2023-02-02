Ladakh Crisis: How Sonam Wangchuk Exposed Cracks in BJP's Strategy for the UT

On 21 January, Ladakh's top environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk took social media by storm by claiming that “All is not well in Ladakh."

The engineer-turned-education reformer made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and "safeguard eco-fragile Ladakh”.

Wangchuk whose life inspired a character in the Bollywood movie 3 Idiots, had announced a five-day-long climate fast at 18,380 feet high Khardung La pass from 26 January to invite attention of the BJP-led Centre to address the demands of Ladakhis.

However, on 27 January, Wangchuk claimed that he has been placed under house arrest at his institution in Leh by the administration, and has been asked to sign the bond under Section 107 CRPC to ensure he wouldn't make any statement or participate in public meetings for a month. He also claimed that a battery of cops have surrounded his place and he is not allowed to come out from his institution.