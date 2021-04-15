Kumbh & India’s COVID Spike: Is Anyone Or No One Responsible? 

From exultations over India’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic we are now inundated with advice on how to extricate ourselves from the havoc. The question everyone is asking is: why did our health administration — which performed so magnificently a year ago — implode so badly now?

By the end of 2020, a grateful nation believed that the pandemic was over. Indians took pride in their country’s achievement and gave incredulous relatives and friends abroad graphic versions of our young population, its astounding levels of immunity and how well India had contained the COVID-19 pandemic.