Ode to Krishna: Urdu Poetry Brings Out Kanhaiya’s Inclusive Spirit

While Maulana Hasrat Mohani is his most ardent and best-known admirer among the Urdu poets, of whom more later, there are numerous poems on different facets of Krishna’s life and personality, such as: Har ki Taarif Mein by Nazir Akbarabadi; Krishn aur Radha ki Mulaqat by Munnawar Lakhnavi; Krishn Kanhaiyya by Hafeez Jallundhari; Sri Krishn by Seemab Akbarabadi; and two others bearing the same title by Nihal Seoharvi and Munshi Banwari Lal Shola — and most recently, Aur Phir Krishn ne Arjun se Kaha by Kaifi Azmi; and Brindavan ke Krishn Kanhaiya Allah Hu by Nida Fazli.

Not to mention, the numerous versions of the Gita in Urdu, the most notable being the elegaic Dil ki Gita by Khwaja Dil Muhammad published in 1944.