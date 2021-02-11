Are India’s Liberals Against ‘Koo’ Because ‘Class Isn’t Mass’?

That is precisely how Narendra Modi muscled his way into prime minister-hood, riding a method that Barack Obama used to storm the White House in Washington.

But we have a problem after that. Ideologically, Modi's culture is closer to Donald Trump’s than Obama’s. His followers want India to be the next China, not the next America in the Democratic mould of President Joe Biden. In this, the Myanmarese generals who just dethroned Aung San Suu Kyi, the Chinese communo-nationalists, and Turkey's Erdogan have a lot in common with the current administration in India.

With an emphasis on national pride, internal security, and self-reliant economic prowess as their own ‘toolkit’, this lot would prefer using State power to put extra potent genies of freedom, democracy, and the Internet back into the nationalist bottle. As much as they possibly can.