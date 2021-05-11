Is Koo’s Content Moderation Lax by Design Or is it a Size Issue?

Koo is not alone in the Indian social media app ecosystem in being unable to meet the challenges of content moderation. For instance, Chingari, one of the 24 companies along with Koo that won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge, has been struggling to keep up with its growing user base.

Koo management’s response to criticism about its handling of content has been tepid at best. On 4 May 2021, co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna announced that they would institute an oversight board, taking heavy inspiration from Facebook, to consult on specific cases and provide direction and or course correction for their content practices:

“Anything black and white and what we have learnt in the past, will be handled by the guidelines we have already published. If some case misses the guidelines, (where) we haven’t thought of the scenario, and we don’t know what the right stance is or what needs to be done, those cases will go to the advisory board.”

The move, while encouraging, is a band-aid on a bullet wound, particularly in the continued absence of publicly-available content moderation guidelines, lack of transparency reporting and understaffing.