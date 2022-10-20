Kharge on Top: Can Congress Confide in Its Non-Gandhi Head To Lead the Change?

It was disingenuous of Rahul Gandhi to say that he will report to the new Congress president who will decide his role in the future setup.

This is a party his grandmother Indira Gandhi created as a family concern after she was expelled post-defeat in the 1977 general election. She even named it Congress (Indira) as if to assert ownership.

She reclaimed the name Indian National Congress only in 1980 when the Election Commission recognised her outfit as the ``real’’ Congress after her thumping poll victory.