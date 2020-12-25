Kerala CPM Must Be Wary Of Communalism; It May End Up Helping BJP

A lot of it has to do with the CPI (M)’s ability to speak with a forked tongue, as evident in the party’s duplicitous stand on the Supreme Court order in the Malankara Church stand-off. Unlike on the Sabarimala issue, when Pinarayi Vijayan declared that the court order will be executed pronto, the same administration has gone slow on the implementation of the Supreme Court order on the church and, the party reaped the rewards for it in the local body polls. The LDF won big in the Jacobite centres of Piravom, Kothamangalam, Mulanthuruthy and Manarkad.

As for the strategy of using dog whistles, if the CPI (M) adopts a similar method in the assembly election, it will not be the first time the party would go down that path. Back in the mid-eighties, following the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case, the CPI (M) led by EMS Namboodiripad had undertaken a similar strategy to consolidate the majority community. And this had paid off so well for the LDF that it came to power without the support of either the IUML or the Kerala Congress factions.