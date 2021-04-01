Bengal, Kerala Polls: Can TMC & Left Stop BJP’s ‘Double Engine’?

2020 also witnessed the Centre and Opposition-ruled states at loggerheads over delays in GST compensation.

Yashwant Sinha, Vice President, TMC, and former union finance minister said that GST is a ‘shining example’ of federal principle in the country which requires cooperation from both Centre and states. He added that the TMC has consistently raised these issues.

One of BJP’s counter charges on federal issues has been that Opposition-ruled states, particularly West Bengal, are not keen on implementing central schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat.