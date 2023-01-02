India & Tech: Can Poetic Verse From Software & E-Ballots Help Win Elections?

When good technology does the job of an amateur poet, it is time to wake up. I spent New Year's Eve, getting introduced to ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI that appears poised to shake up the world of technology (which includes Google, thank you)—and by extension, the world in general.

Wait, there is too much technology out there, and whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to keep his seat in 2024 or not, indications are clear that scientists and assorted geeks are set to storm the planet from various directions in 2023— some providing confusing challenges to policymakers and regulators (as cryptocurrency is doing after a bubble flop in 2022).