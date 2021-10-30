Kashmiri Students & Cricket: Increasing 'Dil ki Doori', One UAPA Case At a Time

We do not know whether the police version of the incident in Srinagar is true or not. Even if it is true — and it is likely to be true since cricket is a potent part of the India vs. Kashmir narrative in a section of Kashmiri society — three important questions arise.

First: Is there anything fundamentally anti-national and seditious in rejoicing Pakistan’s victory over India in a cricket match? Is backing the Indian cricket team — or every Indian team in every other game every time — a mandatory requirement for proving one’s patriotism? Let’s recall what happened in Dubai last Sunday. Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and others in Pakistan’s team undoubtedly played superior cricket on a day when — and it often happens in any sport — Virat Kohli’s boys in blue were not in their best form. So, what’s wrong if some cricket lovers in India cheered for the boys in green?

Second: Is slapping UAPA the right way to deal with those Kashmiri youth who might have celebrated Pakistan’s victory over India in a cricket match? The answer is obvious: far from deterring Pakistan’s supporters in Kashmir, it will most likely drive them further into the camp of secessionists.

Third — and this question goes to the heart of the matter as far as the Kashmir dispute is concerned: Why is there an anti-India and pro-Pakistan sentiment in a section of the Kashmiri population? Why do some Kashmiris feel India is ill-treating them? Are Kashmiris alone to blame for this? Are the rulers in New Delhi, and their backers, blemishless?