Will New Delhi ‘Gain’ From Sajad Lone’s Exit From Gupkar Alliance?

The exit of People’s Conference Chief Sajad Lone from the Gupkar alliance is opening a new world of possibilities on Kashmir’s political turf. Lone, whose party won eight seats in the recently concluded DDC elections in J&K, has positioned himself on a moral high ground by accusing his alliance partners of betraying the people of Kashmir.

“We fought against each other in Kashmir province, and not against the perpetrators of 5 August,” Sajad said in his letter to the Gupkar alliance Chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, days after speculations went rife that the party of the former minister in the BJP-PDP government was quitting the alliance.