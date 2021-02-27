India’s Failure in Curbing Kashmir Militancy: All Guns No Roses

Towards the end of a primetime TV debate five days after the constitutional changes on Kashmir, the ruling party spokesperson on that debate boomed haughtily about why the only Kashmiri on the programme and I were ‘pessimistic.’

I instantly felt like replying that I was pessimistic because I knew history. A daunting round of militancy has generally emerged, not immediately, but a couple of years after major moves to integrate, aka reduce Kashmir’s particularistic status.

For example, Kashmir’s first militant group, Al Fatah, came up a couple of years after the designations of prime minister and sadr-e-riyasat were reduced to chief minister and governor.

Also, my book ‘The Story of Kashmir’ establishes the link between the eruption of militancy in 1988-89 and the brazen rigging of the 1987 assembly elections, which a pro-independence phalanx contested as the Muslim United Front.