Kashi Corridor: Can Modi’s Religious Avatar Help BJP Win UP?

For a leader who does not let go of a single opportunity to intertwine his hyper-nationalism with the good old Hindutva narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprisingly restricted himself to the latter while addressing the gathering at the inauguration of his flagship Rs 800 crore Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi.

On the first day of a politically choreographed two-day visit, publicised by government departments, Modi projected more of a ‘Baba’ (saint) image, than that of a Prime Minister, even as the event is primarily a party/political affair in its orientation (the conclave of Chief Ministers will be attended solely by BJP CMs and their deputies).

Not only did Modi skip the commemorative event in Parliament to pay homage to the security personnel who died in the terrorist attack on 13 December 2001, but he also refrained from mentioning the watershed anniversary of the dastardly attack on the citadel of India’s democracy in his speech.