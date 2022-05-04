Karnataka’s Child Malnutrition Crisis: Mere Survival Is Not the Point

In terms of consumption, among children aged 2-4 years in Karnataka, only 21.9% of children had consumed flesh foods in the previous 24 hours compared to 69% in Kerala. Only 56.7% of children had consumed dairy and 19.1% had consumed eggs. Among children in the age group 5-9 years, 84% had consumed milk or curd in Karnataka, and that was probably because of the Ksheera Bhagya scheme. Iron deficiency is 50.1%, 31.2% and 30.5% in 1-4 year, 5-9 year and 10-19 year age groups, respectively, in Karnataka.

Folate deficiency among children aged 10-19 years is 30.1% in Scheduled Caste groups, 29.9% in Scheduled Tribe, 33.7% in Other Backward Class (OBC) and 27.6% in others. It is 28.2% in the poorest and 42.7% in the richest quintile.

Among children aged 1-4 years, Karnataka has a B12 deficiency of 15.4% and folate deficiency of 36%. Among 5-9 years, B12 deficiency is 15.4% and folate deficiency is 50.5%. Among the 10-19-year-olds, B12 deficiency is 45.5% and folate deficiency is 70.4%.