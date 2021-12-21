Karnataka's Anti-Conversion Bill is Bogus, Church Doesn't Have Grand Propaganda

2. Christians punch far above their weight in education (over 70 percent minority schools), and healthcare (just Catholic medical institutions provide a quarter of all rural hospital beds), only the government does more than this community!

And it doesn’t stop there. Christianity excels in all sorts of social outreach, and are the pioneers which many others have sought to emulate. This is the “agenda” of the church – not the grand propaganda of conversion.

3. There seem to be a lot of 'nationalists' making assertions. Christians as said before contribute far beyond their numbers. Take for example the military – the Navy had more than three Christian admirals/navy chiefs, and at least three Air Chief Marshals/Air Force chiefs and a sprinkling of army officers, including an Army chief, were Christian.

When the country’s security was with these 2.3 percent Christians – all highly decorated – what are they talking about? Are they more nationalistic, population wise?