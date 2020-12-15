When Supreme Court Crushed Veerappan’s Ultimatum & Saved Democracy

51 associates of Veerappan were lodged in the jails of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and they had been booked under various laws including the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA). In order to release his associates, the governments decided to withdraw the TADA cases against them by instructing the prosecutors handling the cases to file applications seeking to withdraw from the prosecution and by not opposing their bail applications.

While Rajkumar's fans may have been relieved that the governments were taking steps to get Rajkumar released, there was one man who was pained by this development. The man was Abdul Karim, a retired police officer whose son, Sub-Inspector Shakheel Ahmed was shot dead by Veerappan in an ambush on a police convoy.