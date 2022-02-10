Karnataka Hijab Row & the Pressure on Muslims to Remain 'Invisible'

What emerges then are two things. First, there is pressure on Muslims to not appear Muslim in public spaces. A middle-class hijab-clad student, in other words, someone who is conspicuously Muslim and who is on the threshold of preparing for her life and its challenges, is targeted in the same way as an elite Muslim, whose religious identity remains otherwise inconspicuous, were it not for his raising his hands to do dua.

Second, it is noteworthy that when it comes to Muslim religious practice, even those who are sympathetic get caught up in the merits or demerits of hijab as a practice rather than focusing on the constitutionally guaranteed freedom that every Indian has the right to wear what they want. Even amongst Muslims, those who identify as progressive, moderate or modern are quick to condemn this ‘orthodox’ practice in the same breath as condemning the persecution of Muslims.